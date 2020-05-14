General Motors rolls out new measures to keep dealerships clean

General Motors

General Motors' dealers representing its four divisions, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, will have a new set of protocols to partake in to help keep shoppers safe and healthy amid the coronavirus era.

On Thursday, the automaker announced its CLEAN Program, which provides dealers guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on daily operations. It also dishes out a list of CDC- and EPA-approved disinfectants to clean showrooms and vehicles for customers. Chevy, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers who participate in the program will agree to clean new, used and serviced cars with the approved sanitizing methods. The program extends to all high-traffic areas in a dealership as well.

Note, this is based on dealer participation and not mandatory. Dealers that do opt in will be permitted to communicate their decision with customized materials and messages. But, it seems logical any dealer would want this kind of marketing ammo locked and loaded to lure customers into showrooms as car sales start to slowly recover from two really poor months.

GM halted production across North America in March to slow the spread of COVID-19, the diseases the coronavirus causes. And since March, dealers across the US have closed their doors as states issued stay-at-home orders and closed nonessential businesses to help curb the virus' spread. The latest data shows consumers are still eager to get out and purchase new cars, and extra steps to keep showrooms -- and the entire buying process -- sanitary is likely an added encouragement. That, or 0% interest financing.