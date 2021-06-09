Garmin

Garmin's lineup of automotive dashboard cameras gets cloud-connected with this morning's announcement of a quartet of new Dash Cam models, all of which feature new online Vault storage and Live View remote monitoring aimed at boosting security of parked vehicles.

The Dash Cam Mini 2 is the smallest and simplest of the bunch; it's also the least expensive at $130. Measuring just 1.2 inches wide, 2.1 inches long and 1.1 inches thick -- not including the suction cup mount -- it's probably not much bigger than the key fob that starts your car. The compact design doesn't leave room for a screen, GPS receiver or internal battery, but the Mini 2 still manages to pack in 1080p, 30 frames-per-second video capture with Garmin's proprietary Clarity HDR tech and a 140-degree field of view.

Stepping up to the Dash Cam 47 ($170), Dash Cam 57 ($230) or Dash Cam 67W ($260) adds onboard GPS to sync location data with captured footage, a modest lithium-ion battery and a 2-inch LCD screen on the camera's rear panel. These are slightly larger cameras, measuring 2.2 inches by 1.6 inches by 0.9 inch. The Dash Cam 57 and 67W step up to 1440p recording at up to 60fps, and the latter also upgrades to a wider-angle 180-degree lens. The larger Dash Cams all feature Garmin's Driver Alerts, adding lane departure and forward collision warnings, and also each includes a 16GB microSD card preinstalled. You'll have to furnish your own for the Mini 2.

All four models -- yes, even the Mini 2 -- are compatible with Garmin's new connected Vault, Live View and Parking Guard features. The Vault cloud storage saves captured footage online for free for up to 24 hours. Garmin will also offer paid subscriptions that retain video for up to seven days ($5 per month) or 30 days ($10 per month). Parking Guard sends alerts to a compatible phone via the Garmin Drive app if an incident is detected while you're away from the vehicle -- for example, if someone hits your parked car -- while Live View monitoring lets you remotely view the camera's feed. Each unit ships with a 12-volt adapter with dual USB ports for power, but connected features need both a Wi-Fi connection and constant power. Depending on your car's power delivery system, that could require hard-wiring or an additional Constant Power Kit ($50).

The new Garmin Dash Cams all feature voice control to start and stop recordings, save clips or snap still photos. Plus, up to four cameras can be synced wirelessly, so you can capture and play back video from multiple angles -- for example if you have a 47 on the windshield and a Mini 2 pointed out the back glass.

Garmin's new lineup of dashboard cameras is available now at online retailers or directly from .