GAC Motor GS5 is China's latest compact SUV

Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Chinese company GAC Motor is showing its latest lineup at the Paris Motor Show this week, and the highlight is the debut of the new GS5 compact crossover.

GAC says the GS5 features its "Light and Shadow 3.0" design aesthetic, with full LED headlights and taillights. It actually kind of reminds us of the Hyundai Santa Fe, which considering Chinese automakers' reputations for copycat designs, isn't exactly a good thing.

Inside, the GS5 has what GAC calls the "Trumpchi Cloud Concept 2.0" infotainment system, with embedded navigation. The GS5's small dimensions means it offers seating for five adults.

Under the hood, there's a 1.5-liter turbocharged I4 engine, though output ratings are nowhere to be found. GAC does say the crossover should get about 33 miles per gallon, however, which is pretty respectable for the class. A new six-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties, which actually seems like a downgrade from the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox used in the Trumpchi GS5, this car's predecessor.

GAC Motor really wants to sell its cars in the US, but between the current American political climate and consumer attitudes toward Chinese cars, it doesn't seem like too realistic of a possibility. The GS5 even wears the corporate GAC logo instead of being bundled under the Trumpchi brand for, um, reasons.

Here's hoping GAC can get its wares Stateside someday.