GAC, alack! Chinese OEM delays US debut because of trade tensions

Right now, GAC and Zotye are two Chinese automakers locked in a battle to see who will penetrate the US market first. Both companies have spent years trying to make it happen, but neither has yet, and it appears GAC might be even further from the US than it hoped.

GAC Motor will once again postpone its entry into the US market, Bloomberg reports, citing confirmation from the automaker. In a statement to Bloomberg, GAC explained its reasoning, including "the escalation of China-US trade frictions" and other "uncertainties."

Bloomberg reached out to other Chinese automakers with dreams of entering the US, including Geely (Volvo's parent company) and Great Wall, but neither would say if they are adjusting their plans for the US given the ongoing trade disputes.

This isn't the first time this year that GAC has pushed things back. At the Detroit Auto Show's final winter show in January, GAC said it would delay its US debut until the first half of 2020. It's unclear how much farther down the road GAC kicked the can with this new announcement, but it's likely pushed things back at least a few months.

GAC has had a presence at the Detroit Auto Show in recent years, even going so far as to command a pretty large presence on the floor alongside the usual cadre of automakers. It's brought concepts, minivans, SUVs and more to the Motor City in the hopes of compelling enough consumers to consider an atypical upgrade. But, thus far, it's not like consumers have had the option to buy one.