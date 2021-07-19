Volvo

Volvo has announced official pricing for its C40 Recharge electric SUV. The coupe-roofed crossover will start at an MSRP of $58,750 before tax credits, the carmaker announced Monday.

Reservations for Volvo's second electric model opened shortly after the coupe-over debuted in March with a refundable $500 deposit. The Belgian-produced C40 is noteworthy as the first Volvo to feature a completely leather-free interior and its first dedicated electric model. Unlike the XC40 Recharge, there will be no combustion-powered version. The C4 is also one of the first Volvo cars to be sold online only. (Delivery and service will still be handled via Volvo's dealer network.)

For the 2022 model year, Volvo is introducing simplified Plus and Ultimate trim levels for the C40 Recharge and the mechanically similar XC40 Recharge. The C40 appears to only be offered at Ultimate spec at launch -- rolling in advanced features like Pilot Assist driver aid, Harman Kardon premium audio, Pixel LED illumination and a fixed, panoramic moonroof -- which likely explains why the C40's $58,750 price tag is about $3,665 more than the starting point of the XC40, which requires additional options to reach feature parity.

Debuting as a 2022-model-year vehicle, the C40 Recharge's price includes up to 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging on the Electrify America network over the first three years of ownership. Volvo also includes a one-year membership to Electrify America's Pass Plus for discounted charging once the free kilowatt-hours are exhausted.

Yet unrated by the EPA, we expect the C40 to land pretty close to the XC40's 208-mile official range. Production of the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is scheduled to begin ramping up this fall, with the first US deliveries reaching customers in Q4 of this year.