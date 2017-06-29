Sure, the Ford Mustang EcoBoost might catch some flak because it doesn't have the big ol' V8 of the Mustang GT, but a new feature will help it destroy tires just as well as the GT.

Starting with the refreshed 2018 Mustang, all Mustang variants will now have access to the line lock technology first available on the V8-packing Mustang GT. Since the V6 is gone, that basically means the I4-powered Mustang EcoBoost is the only other recipient of this technology.

Available with both the 10-speed automatic and the six-speed manual, line lock engages just the front brakes, allowing the rear tires to spin freely. While this is great for warming up tires before a run down the drag strip, it's also useful for launching pointlessly smoky burnouts. Owners get 15 seconds to let 'em loose before the line lock deactivates.

For 2018 Mustangs equipped with the 12-inch digital instrument cluster, there's a special little treat -- when line lock is engaged, there's a small digital wheel and tire that spins and kicks up smoke. Does it do anything outside of looking neat? No. It's just a silly little thing that owners will probably put on Instagram.

Other additions to the 2018 Mustang include a new front end with LED headlights, magnetorheological shocks, updated sway bars and a new active exhaust system. It should be on sale this fall, and pricing has yet to be announced.