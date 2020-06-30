Forza Motorsport will ban players for using Confederate flag

Forza

The Forza Motorsport series will no longer allow players to display the Confederate flag, a move that follows a landmark decision from NASCAR, which banned the flag from race tracks.

The Xbox franchise's long-running racing series said last Friday in a statement via Twitter, "Our goal is to create a safe, secure, inclusive, and enjoyable experience for all players. Moving forward, the use of the Confederate flag on any car and under any circumstances will be categorized as a 'Notorious iconography' in our enforcement guidelines and its use will result in a ban."

"Notorious iconography" also includes symbols such as the swastika, iron cross and the Japanese rising sun.

Forza games include an expansive livery editor that allows players to basically create any design they'd like for their in-game cars, but rules have always been in place to keep designs appropriate. The racing series also said earlier this month it celebrated Juneteenth with a donation of the day's profits from sales of Forza Motorsport 7, Forza Horizon 4 and all purchases from Forza Street to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education fund.

The Confederate flag and its connotations have come under great scrutiny since the death of George Floyd at the end of May. Floyd died after a now-ex police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.