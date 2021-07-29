Forza Motorsport 7 is dead, long live Forza Motorsport

Enlarge Image Turn 10/Microsoft

I've always been a bit of a sucker for the Forza Motorsport franchise, so much so that I even worked on one of the games (Forza 4 ftw). Now I'm sad to say that according to an announcement by Turn 10 Studios on Thursday, Forza Motorsport 7 is at the end of its life.

What does that mean, exactly? Well, it means that after Sept. 15, the game and all of its DLC will no longer be available for purchase. Those who have already bought the game and DLC will get to keep playing it, and online content like Rivals will still be available.

If you got access to the game through Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass and purchased DLC, you will get an online token to download a copy of the game for keeps, though that token will stop working after Sept. 15, so you should probably not wait to download stuff. If you're all of a sudden curious about the game after reading this, you can .

Forza 7 made its debut in June of 2017 and was also the debut of the 991-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS. The game offered a ton of cool features like dynamic weather and customizable drivers. It also provided upward of 700 vehicles to drive on over 30 circuits. In short, it was a pretty big deal, especially for those of us who didn't have PlayStations.

Microsoft announced Forza 7's replacement -- titled simply Forza Motorsport -- back in 2020, but we're still waiting for a release date.

Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X will run in 4K at 60 fps, have ray tracing