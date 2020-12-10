Forza Horizon 4 is the least-glitchy way to drive Cyberpunk 2077's awesome Quadra Turbo-R car

After years of anticipation, CD Projekt Red's stunning, expansive new video game Cyberpunk 2077 was finally released this week. But disgruntled gamers quickly took to social media with examples of graphical issues and major bugs and glitches, especially when playing on the older PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. If you've been itching to dive into Cyberpunk and drive some awesome futuristic cars, but now feel like waiting until such issues have been ironed out, don't fret. At Thursday's Game Awards, developer Playground Games announced that Cyberpunk's Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech car will be available for free in Forza Horizon 4 on Friday.

In the gorgeously rendered Forza trailer, we see the Quadra drifting around the British countryside, the setting for Horizon 4. The car looks hilarious chasing after (and smashing into) real-life cars like a Koenigsegg Agera, a Ford Capri and a Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE, but somehow it actually works. There's no word yet on what sort of stats the car will have in Horizon 4, but it should be fast as hell.

CD Projekt Red

The Quadra Turbo-R has been prominently featured in much of Cyberpunk's advertising and gameplay videos as a car driven by the main character, V, and for good reason: It looks freakin' cool. It's like a Ferrari Testarossa was put into a blender with a Star Wars landspeeder, and then it was modified for a dystopian SEMA show happening 50 years in the future. The mid-engine coupe has strange doors that slide up to open, tons of strakes and vents, superwide wheels and flared arches, lots of LED lights and a big quad exhaust system. On the inside there's a KITT-like steering wheel and a whole bunch of screens and buttons, reminiscent of real-world concept cars from the 1980s.

In Cyberpunk 2077, it's said to originate from the country of New USA, and was built in Detroit from 2055 through 2062. Most cars in the Cyberpunk universe use actual combustion engines that run a sort of futuristic biofuel, and in-game the Quadra has a twin-turbocharged V8 making 607 horsepower. It's also said to weigh just 1,450 pounds. According to the game's lore, the high-performance V-Tech model was introduced in 2058 to fix the original Turbo-R model's flawed suspension and exhaust systems, eventually becoming a legendary vehicle in the eyes of car enthusiasts.

CD Projekt Red

While almost every car in Cyberpunk was invented just for the game, there is one exception. In Cyberpunk, the rockerboy Johnny Silverhand, a crucial character to the plot that's played by Keanu Reeves, drives a legit 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo.

Forza Horizon 4 is playable on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X systems (as well as Microsoft computers), with the Quadra available starting on Dec. 11 as a free download. In order to unlock the car, you'll need to win a special race. Cyberpunk 2077 is out now for Xbox systems and PC, as well as the PlayStation 4 and PS5.