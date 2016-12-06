Forza Horizon 3's Logitech G Car Pack speaks with a British accent

The Turn 10 Studios team has just revealed another smattering of downloadable vehicles for Forza Horizon 3, this time as part of the Logitech G Car Pack. The British-heavy grouping includes such desirable machines as the 2015 Bentley EXP 10 Speed Concept 6, as well as Jaguar's 2017 F-Pace crossover SUV and the 2014 Morgan 3 Wheeler. (The latter of which figures to make our own Morgan-trike-owning man, Alex Goy, very happy.)
Not to be left out, the rest of the globe is ably represented by the 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R, legendary 1965 Pontiac GTO muscle car, the 1992 Toyota Supra 2.0 GT, and in an esoteric nod to Aussie enthusiasts, the 1996 HSV GTSR.
The seven-car Logitec G Pack is available as a standalone download from the Xbox Store for $6.99, but Car Pass subscribers won't have to pay extra, nor will purchasers of Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Edition.
