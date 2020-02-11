Chicago Auto Show 2020 Nikola Motors Badger electric truck 2020 Honda Civic Si 2021 Toyota Highlander XSE 2021 Cadillac Escalade 2020 Electric Vehicles

Formula One reportedly calling off Chinese GP due to coronavirus

The F1 Shanghai race is scheduled for April 18.

Listen
- 01:03
F1 Ferrari

The F1 Chinese Grand Prix could be canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus.

 Formula One

The Formula One championship race in China will likely be canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns, ESPN reported Tuesday. The F1's Chinese Grand Prix 2020 was set to be held in Shanghai on the weekend of April 16-18. An announcement on whether the championship calendar of the world's most elite motorsport will be changed will likely come Wednesday, ESPN said.

Formula One governing body the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, is an illness exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms. It was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31, with Chinese scientists linking the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the deadly SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS. 

The deadly coronavirus was declared a global public emergency after it spread outside of China to Asia, the US, Australia, Europe, the UK and the Middle East

Coronavirus deaths now total more than 1,110, with close to 45,000 cases confirmed. 

CNET's coronavirus coverage

More From Roadshow
2020 Ford Explorer ST review: A midsize SUV with a focus on fast
2019 Honda Passport review: All the SUV you really need
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye review: The 797-horsepower tire slayer