Formula One reportedly calling off Chinese GP due to coronavirus

Formula One

The Formula One championship race in China will likely be canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns, ESPN reported Tuesday. The F1's Chinese Grand Prix 2020 was set to be held in Shanghai on the weekend of April 16-18. An announcement on whether the championship calendar of the world's most elite motorsport will be changed will likely come Wednesday, ESPN said.

Formula One governing body the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, is an illness exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms. It was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31, with Chinese scientists linking the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the deadly SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS.

The deadly coronavirus was declared a global public emergency after it spread outside of China to Asia, the US, Australia, Europe, the UK and the Middle East.

Coronavirus deaths now total more than 1,110, with close to 45,000 cases confirmed.