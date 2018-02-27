Being a fan of motorsports in America can be a challenge, given the relative lack of popularity here for anything other than Nascar. The traditional solution to this was to become an expat, then technology allowed people to find quasi-legal streams of races online. Now Formula 1 wants to make it as easy as possible to have an immersive experience during the 2018 season with F1 TV Pro.

The thing that makes F1 TV Pro cool is that not only are you able to watch livestreams of each race in the season with commentary in one of several languages. You're also granted access to all 20 of the driver's on-car cameras meaning that you can set up your preferences so that you are always in the hot seat with your favorite driver or bounce around throughout the pack.

"With the launch of F1 TV, we are beginning on the journey to build a cornerstone of our digital transformation. F1 TV subscription products are clearly and centrally aimed at our hardest-core fans, and we are firm believers that while we are bringing a new audience to the sport, we must always remain focused on delivering products and experiences that serve the most avid F1 fans," said Frank Arthofer, director of digital and new business for Formula 1. "Our objective with F1 TV is simple: provide these fans with the best available service to watch live Grands Prix and provide them with the best sports OTT customer experience in the world. Our team and our partners are singularly focused on delivering on that vision: not just for launch but over the long-term. Live streaming video is an exciting space changing almost daily."

The service also gives you streaming access to the various support races including Formula 2, Porsche Supercup and GP3. It will be available in the US, most of Europe and most of Latin America and will cost between $8 and $12 per month. If seeing things live isn't super-important to you (which, let's be honest, as a US F1 fan, you'd have to be a masochist to try and watch everything live), then you can opt for the F1 TV Access service, which costs less.

Now, if we could just get this same service for MotoGP and World Endurance Championship racing, we'd be absolutely set for all our racing needs!