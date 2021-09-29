Ford will pay you to buy an in-stock car rather than wait for your order

Enlarge Image Ford

In an era of record-high new car prices, you should try to take advantage of any deals and rebates you can score. At Ford, the automaker's ready to give you $2,000, but only if you give up your order and buy a car currently in stock. According to a report from Cars Direct on Monday, the automaker's new offer is meant to encourage buyers to stick with the Blue Oval, rather than scout cars from rivals.

The report doesn't detail whether buyers have to stick with the exact trim they placed an order for, but if not, you may be able to cash the offer in on a better-equipped vehicle. Or perhaps you'll be able to score something cheaper. Ford didn't immediately return a request for comment on the incentive program. What is certain is the incentive only applies to people who placed a valid retail order for a 2021 vehicle. If you haven't, the $2,000 is off the table. As mentioned, this is really about making sure buyers don't call it quits and give up on Ford to go shop with Chevy or something like that.

Also, it's no dice when it comes to the Bronco, Maverick, F-150 Lightning or E-Transit. Ford's not ready to place any sort of discount on the vehicles. That said, it should be eligible for the Mustang Mach-E, however.

The chip shortage remains the prime cause of backed-up order books at numerous automakers, including Ford. It remains a balacing act to ensure suitable inventory at dealers for buyers kicking the tires on a new Ford, but also making sure the company fulfills direct orders in a timely manner.