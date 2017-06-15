Ford will build electric vans for efficient, sneaky mail delivery

Mail vans are everywhere, and since they're usually powered by gas or diesel engines, they're responsible for a good deal of pollution. Ford hopes to change that with the help of Deutsche Post DHL Group.

Starting with a Ford Transit van as its base, Ford will add a battery-electric drivetrain, and Deutsche Post DHL Group will fit it with a special body designed specifically for mail delivery through Deutsche Post and DHL Paket.

Ford hopes to kick off production in July, and by the end of 2018, it should have at least 2,500 vehicles on the road. This joint venture will become the largest manufacturer of EV, medium-duty delivery vehicles in Europe. It should also reduce pollution as the delivery vehicles run their routes, which is always a nice little benefit.

Deutsche Post's subsidiary, StreetScooter GmbH, already has 2,500 small electric delivery vans in production, but it wants to boost manufacturing to 20,000 units per year, further bolstering Deutsche Post's utilization of electric vehicles.