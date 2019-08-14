Ford boosts warranty for Fiesta, Focus models with dual-clutch transmissions

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford Fiesta and Focus owners can celebrate a minor victory as the automaker announced it will add warranty coverage to both cars. Specifically, the 2014-2016 model years will qualify for additional coverage.

Ford made the announcement Wednesday, saying the warranty coverage is specifically for the clutch and related hardware for the oft-maligned dual-clutch transmission. Now, the clutch and associated components will be under warranty for seven years or 100,000 miles (up from five years or 60,000 miles) and the transmission control module will be covered for 10 years or 150,000 miles.

"Ford understands and regrets that many customers have been inconvenienced and frustrated by the performance of the DPS6 transmission," said Dave Filipe, vice president of Ford Powertrain, in a statement. "Earning and keeping the trust of customers is vital to everything we do. That is why Ford and its dealers have gone to great lengths to improve the performance of the transmission."

Aside from the extended warranty coverage, the automaker will also once again reach out to a small group of Fiesta and Focus owners that have not received a software upgrade for the transmission control module. The upgrade provides an even more advanced warning should the system detect the control module failing. Owners who have the update installed will also be eligible for free replacement modules, in the event they do fail, six months after the new 10-year, 150,000-mile warranty coverage expires. So far, Ford said 84% of Fiesta and Focus owners have opted in for the software upgrade.

Meanwhile, every single one of the affected cars on the road now features the latest component and software updates for the buggy dual-clutch transmission. With today's announcement of added warranty coverage, the automaker also plans to reimburse customers who've carried out clutch repairs and paid them out of pocket. The extended coverage puts plenty of owners back into a warranty period.

Even with the added protection, a lawsuit still swirls over Ford that alleges the automaker knew the transmission did not perform well but sold cars with the unit anyway.