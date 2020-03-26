Ford wants to restart US production on April 14

Ford

Ford hopes to put employees back to work on production lines in the US in the next few weeks and said on Thursday it hopes to restart some key US production on April 14.

This is merely the goal, and with the coronavirus, goals have become a moving target. The virus, which causes COVID-19, led to 95% of all US production halted this month as numerous automakers sent workers home to slow the spread. Automakers are also prepared for a hefty dip in demand as production aims to restart.

If things begin to look up and Ford feels it's appropriate, the company plans to restart operations at its Dearborn Truck Plant, Kentucky Truck Plant, Kansas City Assembly Plant's Transit line and Ohio Assembly Plant. Work may also resume at a number of support plants, including a stamping plant and second manufacturing plant in Dearborn, Michigan, integrated stamping plants in the Kentucky and Kansas City plants and a transmission plant in Ohio.

Portions of the Van Dyke, Lima and Rawsonville plants in Michigan and Ohio are also scheduled to reopen on April 14.

Ford made it clear that it will continually assess the COVID-19 pandemic situation and adjust these plans as needed. In the meantime, workers should expect enhanced safety measures at the plants to keep them safe and healthy. During the shutdown, Ford said every North American facility will undergo a deep clean and intense sanitation measures. It also announced plans to support health care workers on the front lines and will 3D-print face shields, finalize a new respirator design with 3M and perhaps build a simplified ventilator with GE.

While the US waits until April 14, Ford actually said it plans to restart production at its plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, on April 6.