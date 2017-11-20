Ford unveils its first plug-in hybrid police car

Around the time of the New York Auto Show, Ford unveiled the Police Responder Hybrid Sedan, a Ford Fusion lookalike that became the first pursuit-rated hybrid police vehicle. Now, it's taken that idea even further with a plug-in hybrid.

The Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan might look like a Fusion Energi plug-in, but it's a dedicated service vehicle for law enforcement and government use. Packing a 7.6-kWh battery, it's capable of driving up to 21 miles on electricity alone at speeds up to 85 mph, making it good for silent sneaking around town. The battery takes 2.5 hours to charge on a Level 2 charger.

Enlarge Image Ford

The interior is just as spartan as any other police vehicle. The front seats have minimal bolstering for more comfort when wearing a belt laden with tools. There are "antistab plates" between the rows, which is comforting. There are places for mounting equipment and a distribution box for auxiliary power in the trunk.

Like any other car, there are some options available here. Agencies can add spot lamps, trunk storage solutions and emergency lighting packages. There's also a special feature that completely turns off the interior lighting (including the gauge cluster) for surveillance purposes.

Given how often police vehicles are left idling, this car could go a long way in reducing government fuel costs, and there's also the pleasant side effect of emitting less pollution. The order books for the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan open in December, but deliveries won't begin until next summer.