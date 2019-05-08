MS-RT is the Welsh company making the rally-inspired vans of our dreams

MS-RT

Typically we're not that into appearance packages on modern cars. We would rather see that money be spent more on "go" than "show," but the MS-RT Transit Connect is an exception to that rule.

What's an MS-RT Transit Connect? Well, to begin with, MS-RT is a Welsh company that modifies Ford vans to have a specific rally-inspired look and feel. The modifications performed by MS-RT are mostly cosmetic, with the bulk of the exterior changes coming from a custom-designed and manufactured body kit and OZ Racing wheels.

Inside, things get fancier than you'd expect for a Transit, with upgraded materials like Nappa leather and suede as well as a few MS-RT-specific touches like a redesigned steering wheel made of carbon fiber.

The MS-RT Transit Connect is powered by a 1.6-liter turbodiesel engine and is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or an automatic. It's not a high-strung exotic powertrain, but despite looking cool, these are still meant to be used as vans.

The Launch Edition, of which MS-RT is making 40, sells for the equivalent of just over $32,000, which seems wildly cheap for something so awesome-looking. Unfortunately, it looks like the MS-RT vans are only available in the UK, and that means our dreams of blasting around town in a superaggressive little van with a manual gearbox are never going to be fulfilled.

MS-RT also makes Valentino Rossi and Guy Martin versions of the Transit, both of which are also awesome.