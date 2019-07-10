Ford nixes Transit Connect van's diesel engine

Enlarge Image Ford

When Ford introduced the latest iteration of its Transit Connect van at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show, it promised two engines would be available -- a 2.0-liter I4 gas engine and a 1.5-liter I4 diesel, the latter of which was aiming for at least 30 mpg highway. Now, it appears hopeful Transit Connect buyers will have to gun for the 30-mpg mark with the gas engine alone.

Ford has canceled the diesel Transit Connect in the US, Car and Driver reports, citing confirmation from a Ford spokesperson. According to the automaker, demand is what did the diesel in, or rather a lack thereof. Car and Driver ponders that tougher EPA certifications might have something to do with it, but Ford didn't say anything about that.

Diesel might still be a popular go-juice in Europe, but the effects of Volkswagen's Dieselgate scandal definitely hit the compression-ignition engine hard in the US, more or less finishing it off as the EPA cracked down on diesel-equipped vehicles, making it harder for an already niche passenger-car engine to make its way to the public.

The diesel I4 was slated to make about 120 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. Now, buyers will have to make do with a 162-hp, 144-lb-ft gas engine that returns an EPA-estimated 24 miles per gallon in the city and between 27 and 29 mpg on the highway. There's also a 2.5-liter engine listed for the cargo van, but it's unclear if that's only offered for fleet purchases.

Ford also told Car and Driver that it has discontinued the short-wheelbase variant of the Transit Connect Wagon passenger variant, although it's still available in cargo-van spec. The long-wheelbase version carries seating for six or seven.

The new Transit Connect is still a compelling van for those who don't want to go full minivan and for those who need something small yet capable for a business. Automatic emergency braking is standard, and Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system is available, packing a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and Amazon Alexa connectivity. The 2019-model-year cargo van starts at $24,100 before destination, while the passenger version has a starting price just below $27,000, with prices rising for the 2020 model year.