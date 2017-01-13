Ford, Toyota expand list of cars under recall for Takata airbag inflators

Up Next New 2018 Buick Enclave expected at the New York Auto Show

Even though the Takata airbag inflator scandal started months ago, automakers are still adding cars to the list of affected vehicles. Ford and Toyota are the latest to do so.

Yesterday, Ford added approximately 816,000 vehicles to its list of vehicles containing faulty Takata airbag inflators. All the vehicles in this list have compromised inflators on the front passenger side. Thus far, Ford is not aware of any injuries related to these specific inflators. Here's Ford's list of recent additions:

2005-2009, 2012 Ford Mustang

2005-2006 Ford GT

2006-2009, 2012 Ford Fusion

2007-2009 Ford Ranger

2007-2009 Ford Edge

2006-2009, 2012 Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ

2007-2009 Lincoln MKX

2006-2009 Mercury Milan

Toyota, too, expanded its list of recalled vehicles with Takata airbag inflators. Like Ford, its recall covers front passenger-side airbag inflators. Toyota's expansion is slightly smaller, covering approximately 543,000 vehicles. Owners will be notified starting in February, and dealers will replace the affected parts for free. Here's the full list:

2008-2009, 2012 Scion xB

2009, 2012 Toyota Corolla

2009, 2012 Toyota Matrix

2007-2009, 2012 Toyota Yaris

2012 Toyota 4Runner

2012 Toyota Sienna

2006-2009, 2012 Lexus IS250/IS350

2012 Lexus IS250C/IS350C

2008-2009, 2012 Lexus IS-F

2007-2009, 2012 Lexus ES350

2012 Lexus GX460

2012 Lexus LFA

Takata ended up in this mess because it chose a cost-cutting material inside its airbag inflators. In the presence of high humidity and high temperatures, the non-desiccated propellant has a chance to degrade. If that happens, instead of inflating the airbag, the inflators may explode in a cloud of shrapnel.

Multiple injuries and fatalities have been linked to Takata's faulty inflators and the company is shelling out boatloads of money to try and remedy the issue. This is somewhat ironic, considering it went with the non-desiccated material in the first place to save costs.