Ford teases 2021 Raptor's grille, announces debut date

Ford reps took to Twitter to give us the date and time of the truck's online debut.

Well, it sure looks like a Raptor in the grille department.

Ford's wicked-fast, desert-running, big bad jumpy boy is getting a bit of an update for the 2021 model year, and that update is coming soon. How soon? Try Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT), according to a teaser tweeted Wednesday by Ford reps. 

What do we know about the 2021 Ford Raptor? Not a lot, to be honest. We've seen its grille and part of its body-in-white, but that's not that helpful since both looked like previous Raptor-ized versions of the F-150. We have also heard a prototype versions engine note, and it sounded great.

So, yeah, we don't know a ton, but we are expecting a few things. We're guessing that Ford will bring back the V8 for the new Raptor, at least in a limited capacity, to keep up with the bonkers Hellcat-powered Ram TRX. We also expect that Ford will continue to refine the Raptor's suspension, seeing as that's the truck's party piece.

If you want to know more, you'll have to tune in to Roadshow on Feb. 3 for all the juicy details.

