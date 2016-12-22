Ford sneaks in two more recalls before the New Year

Not content to end the year without releasing one last cluster of recalls, Ford issued two new safety recalls just ahead of its long winter break.

Recall the First: Super Duty fuel tank straps

Enlarge Image Photo by Ford

The first recall covers 8,000 examples of the 2017 Ford Super Duty. The affected vehicles have build dates between 10 August 2016 and 17 September 2016. About 7,000 of those vehicles are in the US, with the rest scattered across North America.

The issue relates to the straps that hold the Super Duty's fuel tank. A missing reinforcement might cause the strap to separate from the frame, which could dislodge the fuel tank to the point where it touches the ground. That increases the chance of a fuel leak, which in turn increases the chance of a fire. There have been no reports of fires or injuries, though, which is good.

To remedy the issue, dealers will inspect the affected trucks. If the reinforcement bracket in question is not found, the dealer will install the missing part, which should solve the problem.

Recall the Second: Sedan/SUV turbocharger oil leaks

Enlarge Image Photo by Lincoln

Ford's second recall covers approximately 1,300 vehicles. The list includes the 2016 Taurus, 2016-2017 Flex, 2017 Explorer (and Police Interceptor Utility) and the 2016-2017 Lincoln MKT. All of the affected vehicles have the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine.

This problem stems from the turbocharger. Tubes that supply oil to the turbocharger may have been improperly brazed, which can lead to an engine oil leak on the turbocharger or other surrounding parts. Oil, like gasoline, increases the chance of an engine fire when it's splattered all over hot metal parts. None have been reported yet, though.

In order to fix this, Ford will inspect and replace the oil supply tubes on both sides of the turbocharger at no cost. The correct brazing should prevent oil leaks.