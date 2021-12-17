Ford Shelby GT500KR returns in royal glory with over 900 hp

Enlarge Image Ford

All rise for the king. The Ford Shelby GT500KR is back, and the King of the Road packs over 900 horsepower as a fitting gift to mark Shelby American's 60th anniversary of fast cars. Shelby announced the car's return on Wednesday, but these won't all be brand-new cars from the factory.

Instead, Shelby will open the GT500KR conversion for 2020-2022 model year Ford Shelby GT500 models. New GT500 buyers can immediately send their car to Las Vegas for the KR goods, or current GT500 owners can fight for one of the very limited spots to have their car turned into a GT500KR. Shelby only plans 225 KR packages, and 160 of them will be for the US.

Aside from the massive power boost, the folks at Shelby fit the GT500KR with a carbon-fiber hood, unique suspension tuning, new wheels and tires, and special badges. Those with a 2022 model will also get special anniversary badges to further mark the company's milestone.

The first car will be auctioned off for charity at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale event this coming January, and after that, Shelby will begin taking orders for the car in February.