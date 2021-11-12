Ford debuts Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition and EcoBoost Coastal Limited Edition Mustangs

Enlarge Image Ford

Despite the fact that its new electric sibling has been hogging all the press, the Ford Mustang is still a decidedly rad car, and Ford is showing it a little love by debuting a couple of special edition ponies for your driving pleasure. The two special editions, which Ford announced on Friday, include the GT500 Heritage Edition and the EcoBoost Coastal Limited Edition.

The 2022 Mustang Coastal Limited Edition builds on the already fun-to-drive EcoBoost platform. It adds unique 19-inch wheels and vinyl side stripes, a body-colored grille, a pedestal spoiler and light-up sill plates denoting its status as a Coastal Limited Edition. It will be available on both convertible and coupe body styles and will be sold as a $1,995 options package starting on Nov. 15.

The GT500 Heritage Edition, meanwhile, takes the already impossibly gnarly GT500 and offers it up in a unique shade of Brittany Blue with the choice of either painted or vinyl Wimbledon White or Absolute Black racing stripes. The vinyl stripe package will set you back $2,140, while the painted stripes cost considerably more at $12,140. The 2022 GT500 will also be available for order on Nov. 15 with a base price of $74,095, including destination.

Lastly, Ford is going to offer the GT500 in the exclusive-to-Ford-Performance-models shade of Code Orange. We've seen this color on the Raptor and the GT supercar, but now, GT500 buyers will have a chance to paint their car with it.