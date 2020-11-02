Electric cars simply aren't at a price parity with traditional vehicles that sport an internal-combustion engine. While it's still not clear when we'll see a true parity (analysts expect it sometime later this decade) Ford promised its upcoming electric vehicles won't flirt with stratospheric prices -- and a $20,000 model could be in the cards.
WardsAuto reported on CEO Jim Farley's remarks during an investors call following the automaker's latest financial report and shared a little bit of the Blue Oval's EV strategy, which also relies heavily on battery-powered commercial vehicles. On the private ownership side of things, he said costs for buyers will range between $20,000 and $70,000 while ruling out sky-high price tags. "We are not going after the $100,000-plus market. These are affordable vehicles," the CEO said on the call.
Ford did not immediately return a request for comment when asked for additional information on the EV strategy.
With a wide range of price points, Farley added the automaker expects future EVs to account for over 10% of the company's revenue in the future. Ford's been far more restrained with its electrification strategy as rivals, like General Motors, trumpet an all-electric future day in and out. But, make no mistake, the EVs are coming from Ford as well.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E kicks things off this year, while the F-150 EV is set for a debut in 2022. We'll see the all-electric Transit commercial van bow next week, and Farley underscored a full lineup of electric commercial vehicles is a big part of the automaker's EV bet.
But a $20,000 EV could be just the ticket to truly help battery-powered cars propel into the mainstream.
Discuss: Ford says an affordable $20,000 electric car is in the mix
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.