Ford says an affordable $20,000 electric car is in the mix

Electric cars simply aren't at a price parity with traditional vehicles that sport an internal-combustion engine. While it's still not clear when we'll see a true parity (analysts expect it sometime later this decade) Ford promised its upcoming electric vehicles won't flirt with stratospheric prices -- and a $20,000 model could be in the cards.

WardsAuto reported on CEO Jim Farley's remarks during an investors call following the automaker's latest financial report and shared a little bit of the Blue Oval's EV strategy, which also relies heavily on battery-powered commercial vehicles. On the private ownership side of things, he said costs for buyers will range between $20,000 and $70,000 while ruling out sky-high price tags. "We are not going after the $100,000-plus market. These are affordable vehicles," the CEO said on the call.

Ford did not immediately return a request for comment when asked for additional information on the EV strategy.

With a wide range of price points, Farley added the automaker expects future EVs to account for over 10% of the company's revenue in the future. Ford's been far more restrained with its electrification strategy as rivals, like General Motors, trumpet an all-electric future day in and out. But, make no mistake, the EVs are coming from Ford as well.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E kicks things off this year, while the F-150 EV is set for a debut in 2022. We'll see the all-electric Transit commercial van bow next week, and Farley underscored a full lineup of electric commercial vehicles is a big part of the automaker's EV bet.

But a $20,000 EV could be just the ticket to truly help battery-powered cars propel into the mainstream.