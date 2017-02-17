Ford remakes classic car film 'Rendez-vous' in 360 degrees

"C'était un Rendez-vous" is a 9-minute film of a man blasting through downtown Paris early on a Sunday morning. To celebrate the movie's 40th anniversary, Ford shot a remake. Sort of.

Ford's "ReRendezvous" replaces the original cars (shot in a Mercedes, with a Ferrari soundtrack dubbed over it) with a Ford Mustang GT, complete with a proper V8 soundtrack. And since it's 2017, it was shot using 360-degree cameras to give viewers totally new angles from which to experience the downtown Parisian drive.

While that's all well and good, and the original director did sign off on the project, I can't help but wonder if it's all a bit too...sanitized. Director Claude Lelouch had a car drive like a madman through public streets, with only a few spotters near chokeholds where pedestrians were present. This was done with the help of Paris officials, on closed roads, with controlled traffic. It's like a pastor trying to record some outlaw country.

The full video is coming later, but Ford posted a teaser in the meantime. I've embedded the original version below. Personally, I think Lelouch's version is better, but watch both and tell us your thoughts in the poll below.