Ford recalls 6,000 new Mustangs for doors that won't stay closed

Doors tend to work best when they don't open at random. Especially in moving vehicles. That sort of wonkiness is the reason behind Ford's latest recall.

Ford has issued a safety compliance recall for approximately 6,000 examples of the 2017 Ford Mustang. 5,470 of those vehicles are in the US, with another 266 in Canada and 20 in Mexico. All the affected vehicles carry build dates between January 13, 2017 and January 31, 2017.

The problem stems from the door. The interior door handle on the driver (left) side may have its return spring installed incorrectly. If that spring ends up unseated, inertial loads -- such as those experienced in a side-impact collision -- may cause the door to unlatch. If the door opens during a collision, it gives the driver an increased chance of being injured. Thankfully, Ford has received no reports of injuries or accidents related to this recall.

Fixing the problem is easy enough. Ford didn't go into too much detail, but it promises it will "service the vehicle as required" after inspecting the door handle. Whether that means replacing the whole handle or correctly orienting the return spring is unknown, but it shouldn't be a complex job either way.