Ford Recalls Almost 400,000 Trucks Over Trailer Brake Software Issue

The software bug could prevent the truck's electronic trailer braking system from working properly when towing.

Kyle Hyatt headshot
Kyle Hyatt
Nonfunctional trailer brakes when towing is a recipe for a bad time.

Ford is recalling nearly 400,000 trucks over concerns that the integrated trailer braking system could malfunction due to a software error, causing it to not apply a trailer's brakes.

This recall affects 2021 and 2022 models, including the Ford Maverick, F-150, Super Duty models, Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. Because the issue is software-related, the fix is relatively simple -- your Ford dealer will apply a software update.

Ford will start notifying owners of affected models by mail on or around April 18, 2022. If you believe your vehicle is covered by this recall or you have questions, contact Ford's customer service department at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall number 22S17.

