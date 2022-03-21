Ford Recalls 78K Edge Models Over Bad Backup Camera Software

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford is recalling 78,376 2021 and 2022 Edges because their backup cameras may display a blank or heavily distorted image, rendering the driver of the vehicle less capable of seeing what is behind them, thus increasing the likelihood of a crash.

This issue appears to be software-related, and as such, the fix is pretty simple and only involves a free over-the-air software update. It's unclear if this recall is related to a similar backup camera recall that Ford was investigated for by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last fall.

Ford expects to begin notifying owners of affected vehicles on or around April 25 bymail. If you believe your vehicle is one of those covered under the recall and you have questions, you can contact Ford's customer service department at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall number 22S14.