Ford recalls 354,000 cars over camera and suspension problems

Ford issued two safety recalls this week affecting 354,330 vehicles in the US. One recall has to do with 360-degree camera systems, while the other concerns suspension components on late-model Explorers.

The camera recall affects 228,297 Ford and Lincoln SUVs. The Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Corsair are the only vehicles associated with this recall, and all are from the 2020 and 2021 model years. According to a statement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in models fitted with the 360-degree camera system, "The video output may fail, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying." This prohibits a driver's rearward visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. All new vehicles sold in the US have been required to have backup cameras since 2018.

Ford's suspension component recall concerns Explorer SUVs from the 2011 to 2013 model years, specifically those originally sold or currently registered in Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia. and Wisconsin.

"These vehicles may be equipped with a cross-axis ball joint replacement part that could seize, and result in a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link," NHTSA said in a statement. A total of 126,033 Explorers are part of this recall.

As with all recalls, the repair work will be performed free of charge at Ford and Lincoln dealers. To check if your vehicle is affected by this -- or any other -- recall, visit Roadshow's how-to guide.