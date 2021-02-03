Ford F-150 Raptor R with V8 power coming, but it won't be street legal

Enlarge Image Ford

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor super truck was unveiled to the digital world on Wednesday. Reborn on the F-Series' 14th-generation chassis with a stouter coil-spring rear suspension, larger tires and oodles more tech and active safety gear, the Raptor v3.0 promises to be a formidable off-road juggernaut, as well as significantly more livable as a daily driver. But despite its myriad improvements, at least one aspect of the truck's genetic makeup is likely to raise eyebrows and set tongues wagging: the continuation of the 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 as the Raptor's sole engine.

If you're one of those folks who had been eagerly awaiting a V8-powered Raptor as foretold by internet chatroom gossip, well, hang on, it's still coming. As part of Wednesday's reveal announcement, Ford has confirmed that an even higher-performance Raptor R is coming next year, and yes, it will be firing on all eight cylinders.

Ford stopped short of saying what V8 engine will be slung between the Raptor R's fenders, of course, and like the regular 2021 Raptor, Ford isn't providing any performance estimates at this time. That said, It's only reasonable to assume that the Blue Oval plans to directly take on the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, 702-horsepower Hellcat V8 and all. After all, that truck represents the Raptor's first credible rival after over a decade of unchallenged high-speed off-road dominance.

Rumors persist that the forthcoming Raptor R's engine will be a derivative of the Predator supercharged V8 found in the Mustang Shelby GT500, but at this point, that's all they are -- rumors. (If you're curious, the engine in the GT500 makes 760 hp and 625 pound-feet of torque, although substantially different tuning would likely be required for truck use.)

While Ford says the Raptor R will arrive in 2022, it's not clear what model year the big brawler will carry, and one aspect of the truck will likely keep it off of many buyer's shopping lists: It won't be street legal. That's right, a Ford official has confirmed to Roadshow that this new truck will be so extreme that it's going to have to spend its entire life off-road or on private land.

It's not immediately clear what led Ford to the decision to forego street legality for the Raptor R, but the move certainly opens up the Blue Oval's toy box for what may be possible. By laser-focusing the truck's development on off-road-only use, Ford can eschew certain design and equipment compromises required for street use, stripping out weight-adding creature comforts and even potentially eschewing federal standards that could inadvertently limit a truck's ability to make power or otherwise limit its off-road performance.

According to Sam Abuelsamid, a former vehicle engineer and principle research analyst for industry advisory firm Global Insights, the Raptor R's off-road-only mission will likely impact Ford's development approach in countless ways, potentially allowing for the inclusion of things like five-point safety harnesses, racing seats or a roll cage. Similarly, Ford could possibly even delete airbags (which occasionally deploy inadvertently under stress off-road), and engineers would be similarly unencumbered by bumper-height regulations that govern crash compatibility, as well as pedestrian impact regulations. "Lighting is another area that could be customized for an off-road-only vehicle in ways that would not be allowable on the street," he said.

Abuelsamid notes that Ford will likely still execute some level of crash testing "for their own comfort levels, especially for [product] liability reasons," but he notes the automaker won't necessarily have to order an entire battery of crash tests or go through the federal certification process, a time- and cost-intensive process. "As far as crashworthiness goes, I doubt that there will be much significantly changed, because a lot of that comes just from the structure of the vehicle, and I wouldn't expect them to change much of the structure. If anything, they might toughen it up, which might impact [crash test] performance," he said.

One other benefit that Abuelsamid foresees? Off-road-only vehicles don't count against the company's Corporate Average Fuel Economy ratings. Automakers like Ford are required to meet certain sales-weighted average fuel economy targets by the federal government or risk costly penalties. By not certifying the Raptor R for road sales, Ford won't risk a high-horsepower model dragging down its CAFE numbers. Indeed, Ford wouldn't even have to publish the Raptor R's fuel-economy estimates at all. (Abuelsamid speculates that a truck with a GT500-sourced V8 could get single-digit performance.)

Ford has a substantial history of building targeted high-performance vehicles that aren't street legal -- most recently the Mustang Cobra Jet drag car. Such vehicles typically sell in small numbers at a substantial cost premium versus their less-focused street-legal counterparts. Roadshow's source says the Raptor R won't be built in batches as small as the Cobra Jet -- the truck will court a wider audience and not be built exclusively with racing in mind. That said, the forthcoming V8-powered off-roader will almost certainly sell in significantly smaller volumes than the standard F-150 Raptor.