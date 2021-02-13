Ford Ranger Tremor driven, Audi E-Tron GT debuts and more: Roadshow's week in review

Well, Roadies, that's another week in the can. We drove a whole bunch of new metal this week and welcomed a few new cars to the world, a highlight of which was Audi's E-Tron GT electric performance sedan. So as is our Saturday tradition, come with us as we have a look back at the big-ticket items from the past seven days.
Top reviews
2021 Ford Ranger Tremor is ready for your overlanding gearSee all photos
Ford launched a new Tremor package for its midsize Ranger pickup, and after spending a few weeks with it in metro Detroit, we're convinced it's a pretty solid overlander for folks who want to incorporate more off-the-beaten-path time into their lives.
Click here for our 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor review.
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo offers plenty of punch for less moneySee all photos
The Porsche 911 Turbo S was one of the best new cars we drove in 2020. Following that, Porsche now offers an S-less version of the 911 Turbo with slightly less power, but after a long drive in California, we can't say it's any less appealing. What a champ.
Click here for our 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo first drive.
2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo: Pretty and potentSee all photos
Mazda's CX-30 is a sharply styled, luxurious little crossover. But when it launched, we all agreed: It's slow as heck. Now, Mazda offers a turbocharged engine option for the CX-30, and it solves our one major complaint, giving us more time to focus on this crossover's greatness.
Click here for our 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo first drive.
2021 Audi E-Tron GT Quattro and RS E-Tron GT make production-ready debutSee all photos
Top news
- The new E-Tron is here: Audi's E-Tron GT is a sporty electric sedan with Porsche Taycan underpinnings.
- More Takata airbag recalls: General Motors issues a recall for 2.6 million trucks and SUVs.
- An electric Wrangler is coming: Jeep will debut a Wrangler EV concept next month.
- All the Super Bowl car ads: Here's a look at the funny commercials from this year's big game.
- More Apple Car reports: Hyundai and Kia confirm they aren't working with Apple on a car.
- Volvo vs. Volvo: See how our long-term Volvo XC60 stacks up against the V60 Cross Country.
2021 Audi SQ5 has power and poise but lacks an edgeSee all photos
Top videos
We plug in to the Pro Power Onboard tech on the 2021 Ford F-150 to see just how much stuff you can power on the go.
The Tiger X-1 concept is a new walking autonomous vehicle from Hyundai. The future!
Come along as we get Ford's new Ranger Tremor dirty.