Ford Ranger Tremor driven, Audi E-Tron GT debuts and more: Roadshow's week in review

Well, Roadies, that's another week in the can. We drove a whole bunch of new metal this week and welcomed a few new cars to the world, a highlight of which was Audi's E-Tron GT electric performance sedan. So as is our Saturday tradition, come with us as we have a look back at the big-ticket items from the past seven days.

Ford launched a new Tremor package for its midsize Ranger pickup, and after spending a few weeks with it in metro Detroit, we're convinced it's a pretty solid overlander for folks who want to incorporate more off-the-beaten-path time into their lives.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S was one of the best new cars we drove in 2020. Following that, Porsche now offers an S-less version of the 911 Turbo with slightly less power, but after a long drive in California, we can't say it's any less appealing. What a champ.

Mazda's CX-30 is a sharply styled, luxurious little crossover. But when it launched, we all agreed: It's slow as heck. Now, Mazda offers a turbocharged engine option for the CX-30, and it solves our one major complaint, giving us more time to focus on this crossover's greatness.

Power an entire tailgate party with Ford F-150's Pro...

We plug in to the Pro Power Onboard tech on the 2021 Ford F-150 to see just how much stuff you can power on the go.

Hyundai Tiger X-1 concept is a smaller, autonomous walking...

The Tiger X-1 concept is a new walking autonomous vehicle from Hyundai. The future!

2021 Ford Ranger Tremor review: Ready for overlanding...

Come along as we get Ford's new Ranger Tremor dirty.