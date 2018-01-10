Ford Ranger: Take a deep dive into the history of the F-150’s baby brother

Enlarge Image Ford

Last year at the Detroit Auto Show, Ford announced it would bring the Ranger pickup back to the US in 2019. Besides showing the badge and a picture of a foreign market model, no additional details were provided at the time, forcing us to patiently wait to hear the details about the North American-bound pickup at a later date. When Ford finally does return to the segment, it will have a healthy group of midsize pickup truck offerings to contend with including the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Toyota Tacoma and Honda Ridgeline.

We last saw the Ranger in the US during the 2011 model year. However, the model continued to be offered in other markets around the world, which likely gives some strong hints to the truck that will ultimately return to showrooms here. Hopefully, we will learn more about the new Ranger and see official photos soon, but until then let's take a look at the history of the Ford F-150's little brother here in the United States.

1983-1992 First-generation Ranger: Tagging in for the Courier

The Ranger's North American story began during the 1983 model year when Ford introduced the new small pickup truck to replace the Mazda-built Courier. At launch, the Ranger was offered with four engine options that included a base 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 73 horsepower, 2.3-liter four with 79 horsepower and a 2.8-liter V6 pumping out 115 horsepower.

Enlarge Image Ford

A naturally aspirated 2.2-liter diesel built by Mazda was also available making 59 horsepower and 90 pound-feet of torque, which was replaced in 1985 by a Mitsubishi 2.3-liter turbocharged diesel with 86 horsepower and 134 pound-feet of twist. Sadly, Ford would drop the diesel engine option following 1986.

The first-generation Ranger would undergo a major facelift for 1989 with frame improvements and styling revisions for both the exterior and interior. On the outside, flush headlights, new grille, hood and front fenders spruced things up, while the cabin enjoyed a new dashboard. A 2.3-liter four with 100 horses and 133 pound-feet of torque served as the base power option connected to either a five-speed manual or available four-speed automatic.

1993-2011 Second-generation Ranger: A stylish Splash and Mazda clone

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford released the second-generation Ranger in 1992 as a 1993 model with a freshened design and available Splash version. The boxy look was replaced by a rounder sheetmetal for a sleeker appearance. The Splash featured even more visual punch with a flare side bed, chrome wheels, lower suspension and special decals affixed to the sides and tailgate.

Power options in 1993 included the carryover 2.3-liter four-cylinder, 3.0-liter V6 with 145 horsepower and range-topping 4.0-liter V6 making 160 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque.

A substantial update came in 1998 with Ford giving the Ranger a longer wheelbase, upgraded frame and revised suspension, but visually it was unchanged. However, minor styling updates were performed later on for the 2004 and 2006 model years.

Also in 1998, Ford offered an EV version of the Ranger based on a regular cab body. From the outside, the electric Ranger distinguished itself from gas models with a charging door in the front grille, bed cover for better aerodynamics, lack of an exhaust pipe and small "Electric" side badges. Power came from a 60-horsepower electric motor driving the rear wheels for about 65 miles of driving range. Ford ended Ranger EV production following 2002.

During the Ranger's second-generation run, it was also rebadged and offered as the Mazda B-Series from 1994 to 2009. Besides different grilles and emblems, the Mazda offshoot was identical to the Ford.