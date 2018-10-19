Ford Ranger Raptor remains a no-go in the US

The automotive industry is littered with decades' worth of broken husks of hopes and dreams, and now we have one more to throw on the pile.

At an event for the Ford GT, the automaker confirmed that the US is not slated to receive the Ranger Raptor, the hottest version of its midsize pickup. Instead, we'll have to make do with the F-150 Raptor, which is still very awesome to be fair, but it's also a pricey proposition with a price tag north of $50,000. Ford noted at the event that there's still more demand than supply for that truck alone.

Ford's reasoning for this move is entirely sensible. We'll start with the powertrain. The Ranger Raptor's sole method of propulsion is a twin-turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel I4. Diesel's reputation in the US is all but ruined, and Ford would likely have to move mountains to get that engine approved for use in the US. Ford has also said in the past that it's unlikely that the Ranger Raptor will wield any other engine, like a gas V6.

Enlarge Image Ford

There's also the underlying reason for the Ranger Raptor's existence in the first place. Not every market is privy to the F-150, so Ford created the Ranger Raptor to give those markets, which happen to be diesel-heavy already, a Raptor to call their own.

But what about the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2? Would Ford be so foolish as to pass over the chance to steal some buyers away from its mortal enemy? Roadshow's own Jake Holmes asked Hermann Salenbauch, Ford Performance's vehicle line director, about the ZR2 at the Ford event. Salenbauch said that they "know it quite well," but don't intend to compete with it. So it goes.

Of course, plans are subject to change, and there's a possibility (however slight) that Ford could change its mind and bring the Ranger Raptor to the US after all. But for now, it's wise to avoid hooking your horse to that cart, unless you like sitting around for a very long time.

Ford Ranger: See how the Ranger's price stacks up to the competition.

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor: Check out the latest changes to Ford's hardcore pickup.