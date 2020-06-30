Ford Ranger is getting 3 off-road performance accessory packages

Ford

So, after a year or so of watching and waiting and thinking and saving, you decided to ante up and order a brand-new Ford Ranger. Only, in stock form, it's a little bland-looking for your tastes. What do you do?

If you're like the average Ranger buyer, you pony up an average of $650 on Ford factory accessories (according to Ford, anyway) to make your midsize blank canvas a little more your own. OK, but what if you don't want to spend ages poring over the accessories catalog? Don't worry, friend, because the Blue Oval has you covered with three new Performance Packages, announced on Tuesday, which are designed to make your Ranger a little cooler-looking and a bit better off-road.

"Our goal is to inspire customers by giving them capabilities and styling options from the aftermarket brands they love," Eric Cin, global director of Ford Vehicle Personalization, said in a statement. "The three new Ford Performance Packs empower our adventure-loving Ranger customers to explore even farther, with even more freedom, with the added off-roading capability right from the dealership."

So what exactly is in these three packages? Well, the first thing to know is that they're tiered -- meaning that if you buy Package Three, you also get everything in Packages One and Two.

Package One will set you back $2,495 plus the cost of installation and consists of:

Off-road leveling kit

Fox Tuned by Ford Performance shocks

17-inch Dyno Gray wheels

Ford Performance bedside and windshield graphics kit

Package Two costs $4,495, includes the contents of Package One and adds:

Ford Performance engine tune that brings output to 315 horsepower and 370 pound-feet

BFGoodrich KO2 265/70R15 tires

Rigid off-road fog light kit

Blue tow hooks

Stainless-steel Ford Performance license plate frame

Package Three retails for $8,995 and brings even more to the party, adding:

40-inch lightbar kit

Red tow hooks

Ford Performance by ARB winch-capable front bumper (winch not included)

Ford Performance chase rack

Ford Performance sport exhaust

Now, none of these packages is exactly what would be classified as "chump change." Still, the benefit of them (though the financial sense of this is debatable) is that you can roll them into your vehicle's loan and spread the cost out, plus they're less likely to give you warranty issues down the line since they come from Ford's in-house speed shop.

The downside is that you're likely able to get this stuff much more cheaply from the aftermarket, but then you need to either install it all yourself or find a shop to do it, plus you run the risk of compromising your warranty coverage on a brand-new truck; caveat emptor and all that.

These Ford Performance accessory packages are slated to be available to order in summer 2021, either through your Ford dealer or through the Ford Performance website.