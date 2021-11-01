Next-gen Ford Ranger set for debut later this month, outside US

Ford

The aged Ford Ranger is ready for new life. After 10 years on the market in the form we know it today, Ford will reveal the next-generation pickup on Nov. 24, the automaker announced Monday.

Yes, the Ranger only just returned to North America a few years ago, but it's really been a North American-ized version of the global model sold elsewhere. That truck is seriously old and dates back to 2011. The new truck coming later this month will be far more modern in every way. However, the new Ranger teased here will once again be the global model sold in Australia, other parts of Asia and elsewhere. We can't say for certain the truck on display here will be what eventually makes its way to the US, but it should be really darn close.

The new teaser shows off an F-150-style headlight treatment with its clamp-like headlights with the crisp LED accents and what looks like a much more squared-off front end than the current pickup. Right now, it definitely has a bit of a baby F-150 look going on, at least from the front end. As for capability, Ford said it spoke with thousands of owners to conduct interviews and understand what would make a better Ranger. We just don't have the details of what that capability really entails just yet.

We could see updates to the truck's current powertrain, which is just a 2.3-liter turbo, but rumors point to some sort of electrification for the new truck, too. Perhaps a plug-in hybrid or a traditional hybrid may be in the cards. We do know a Ranger Raptor should be on the table for the US with this new truck, and we hope that includes Ford's twin-turbo, 2.7-liter V6 under the hood. That's a major wishlist item from a few of us here at Roadshow.

We'll see the truck in the metal in just a few short weeks.