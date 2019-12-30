Tesla Cybertruck Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

Ford patent application imagines more sunshine with canopy-style windshield

The application shows a Ford Mustang, but maybe this style could make its way to other models.

Ford canopy windshield patent

Depending on how its implemented, this could look pretty neat.

 USPTO

Ford may want to bathe drivers in even more sunshine, if one of its latest patent applications has any teeth to it.

A patent application for a canopy-style windshield was published this past November, which Mach E Club forum first posted earlier this month. CarAdvice first reported on the patent on Monday.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office documents, this design features a windshield and rear window that covers almost the entirety of the roof. Officially, the patent application title is for a "vehicle roof bow" and details the structural changes needed to make this kind of design feasible.

Side roof rails would connect with front and rear bows, and the bows would lock into place via what the patent describes as "fingers." The entire construction would, supposedly, be able to handle energy created during a side-impact crash, and a lot of the patent application details how the rails and bows would handle said energy.

The sketches in the patent application show a current Ford Mustang, but don't take that as evidence the pony car is in for an all-glass makeover. Patents, in general, are never a perfect indicator as to what may be coming from an automaker. Oodles exist, and few make their way to production.

However, a predominantly glass roof could be a pretty mesmerizing trait for future Ford or Lincoln models. Perhaps not a sports car like the Mustang, but certainly some more luxurious offerings.

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E: Is this the future of Ford's...
8:14
More From Roadshow
2019 Tesla Model S Long Range review: Familiar, yet oh so much better
2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel review: The best full-size truck adds efficiency and capability
2020 Lincoln Aviator review: Luxury done right