Ford will pay you while waiting for a new car amid inventory crunch, report says

The new vehicle supply shortage is real, and as shoppers arrive at dealers, they may be disappointed to find the exact car they're looking for isn't even on site. Ford wants to reward buyers for showing some patience. According to Cars Direct this past Tuesday, shoppers can take advantage of a $1,000 incentive for waiting on a vehicle that's not in stock.

The idea is to keep buyers from flipping to a rival automaker while new car shopping, so tossing just a little cash on the proverbial hood of a vehicle rolling down an assembly line may help keep a customer in Ford's court. Ford did not immediately return a request for comment on the incentive, but according to the report, the small bonus doubled from $500 to $1,000 this month and lasts through July 6. It's available for every Ford model save for the Mustang Mach-E and the Bronco.

The incentive is retroactive as well. For anyone who placed an order for an out-of-stock vehicle dating back to April 1, the $1,000 bonus is available as a thank you. It's not much, but anything is helpful on popular vehicles like the F-150.

Even with the small gesture, the new car market is frankly absurd right now. With inventory in such short supply due to the ongoing chip shortage, dealers are selling cars at or above sticker price on a regular basis. That's led to far fewer deals as customers simply have to make do with what's available if they need a car right away.