Here's Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 VIN 001 that raised $1.1 million for charity

Last year, a Ford Mustang fetched $1.1 million for charity. 2020 Shelby GT500 VIN 001 was bought by Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, with 100% of the auction price benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Fast forward one year, and the actual production car will debut at the 2020 Barrett-Jackson suction in Scottsdale, Arizona later this month.

The very first production-spec GT500 is painted in a historic shade of candy apple green, matching that of the 1968 GT500 "Green Hornet" that Jackson has in his collection. This isn't a production color; as part of his auction win, Jackson was allowed to order his 2020 GT500 in any color he desired.

This unique Shelby GT500 will take the stage next to the aforementioned '68 "Green Hornet," as well as Jackson's 1967 GT500 (called "Little Red"), along with a second 2020 model painted in Rapid Red. The 2020 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction runs from Jan. 11-19.

The 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 is an absolute beast, but one that's easier to tame than before. Power comes from a 5.2-liter supercharged V8, with 760 horsepower running to the rear wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission. The Shelby starts at $73,995, including $1,095 for destination. That's a far cry from the $1.1 million of VIN 001, but hey, what's an extra six figures when it's for a good cause?