Ford Mustang salvage parts get repurposed in high-end watches

Some cars just can't be saved, and they end up wasting away in a scrap heap. But what if you could give your loved one a new lease on life -- as a watch?

Denmark-based REC Watches is a company with a unique twist on watchmaking. Instead of using traditional materials, REC will build you a watch using classic Ford Mustang parts the company finds in salvage yards. The company can also build you an entirely new watch based on customer-donated parts, as it did for professional driver Vaughn Gittin, Jr. using parts from his Mustang RTR drift car.

Enlarge Image Ford/REC Watches

The company does its best to track the history of every car it includes in a watch, interviewing owners and even trying to find old pictures of the cars in their prime. Not only do you get a watch, but REC will also create a special video to go along with it.

Each watch includes the donor vehicle's VIN and year of production. The battery life is shown in a power dial that resembles a fuel gauge -- in fact, every dial is built to mimic the look of old-school Mustang gauges.

Not every watch is a one-off. For example, REC found a rare 1966 Mustang in Raven Black that it was able to convert into a production run of 250 watches. Of course, these parts don't last forever, so you could consider them all limited-edition models.

Watches are complex, and that's reflected in REC's pricing. If you want one of these clever little creations, you'll have to plunk down $1,495 at the minimum. It's a small price to pay for carrying a piece of automotive history on your wrist, but as I'm not a watch guy, I still find the price tag a bit imposing. Nevertheless, if you're feeling very nice this holiday season, this would make one hell of a gift.