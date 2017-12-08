Ford Mustang salvage parts get repurposed in high-end watches

Some cars just can't be saved, and they end up wasting away in a scrap heap. But what if you could give your loved one a new lease on life -- as a watch?
Denmark-based REC Watches is a company with a unique twist on watchmaking. Instead of using traditional materials, REC will build you a watch using classic Ford Mustang parts the company finds in salvage yards. The company can also build you an entirely new watch based on customer-donated parts, as it did for professional driver Vaughn Gittin, Jr. using parts from his Mustang RTR drift car.
The company does its best to track the history of every car it includes in a watch, interviewing owners and even trying to find old pictures of the cars in their prime. Not only do you get a watch, but REC will also create a special video to go along with it.
Each watch includes the donor vehicle's VIN and year of production. The battery life is shown in a power dial that resembles a fuel gauge -- in fact, every dial is built to mimic the look of old-school Mustang gauges.
Not every watch is a one-off. For example, REC found a rare 1966 Mustang in Raven Black that it was able to convert into a production run of 250 watches. Of course, these parts don't last forever, so you could consider them all limited-edition models.
Watches are complex, and that's reflected in REC's pricing. If you want one of these clever little creations, you'll have to plunk down $1,495 at the minimum. It's a small price to pay for carrying a piece of automotive history on your wrist, but as I'm not a watch guy, I still find the price tag a bit imposing. Nevertheless, if you're feeling very nice this holiday season, this would make one hell of a gift.
