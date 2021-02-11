Ford Mustang Mach-E versus everything ad campaign launches

Enlarge Image Ford

Tesla pretty much owns the electric-vehicle space right now, both mindshare and sales. But practically every other automaker has Elon Musk's company locked in their sights, including Ford. The Dearborn-based company's controversial new Mustang Mach-E SUV is a credible threat to what Tesla offers. Well received by media, this freshly foaled filly is off to a good start, and drivers are starting to notice.

According to Ford, searches for "Tesla vs. Mach-E" have increased ninefold in the last few months. Consumers are also frequently searching for electric-vehicle comparisons using the term "versus." The company says these internet queries have grown more than 64% in the last 12 months. Tapping into this trend, Ford debuted its new "Mustang Mach-E v. Everything" advertising campaign on Thursday.

Illustrating the performance of this sports-car-inspired all-electric SUV and likely dispelling a few EV rumors in the process, Ford released five different short films highlighting the Mach-E's strengths. These videos are live on YouTube and Ford's own website right now, so hit the links below and give 'em a watch if you're interested in this new Mustang. They're pretty entertaining and you might just learn something.

Mustang Mach-E v. Gravity -- In this film, the Mach-E challenges gravity, one of nature's unbreakable laws. Can its off-the-line torque help it outrun a falling chandelier?

Mustang Mach-E v. Rocket Science -- Depending on model, the Mach-E offers more than 300 miles of electric-only driving range. Here, a 12-foot-tall rocket is used to help illustrate this point.

Mustang Mach-E v. Pit Crew -- This Mustang can receive over-the-air software updates, which is convenient since it means you don't have to make a trip to the dealer. This short movie, which includes a pit crew suspended from the bed of a moving truck, drives this point home.

Mustang Mach-E v. Lightning -- The Mach-E supports fast-charging. This isn't as quick as lightning, but it makes for a good short film!

Mustang Mach-E v. DNA -- The Mach-E can adapt, learning its owner's behaviors and preferences. It's even smart enough to tell identical twins apart thanks to its clever Phone As A Key technology.