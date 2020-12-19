Ford Mustang Mach-E reviewed, massive Honda recalls and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Welcome to the end of the week, Roadshow readers. I'm here once again to lead you on a journey we call the week in review 'round these parts. So, stick around, grab a snack and I'll guide you through the best of the week ending Dec. 19 right down below. There's a lot of good stuff, I promise.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok was the lucky one to take a spin in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. It's Ford's first purpose-built electric car, and while it may be a meh Mustang, it's a darn good EV.

2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition can really lay down some hot laps See all photos +39 More

Managing Editor Steven Ewing spent some time behind the wheel of the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition. Do some extra goodies and fantastic yellow paint make for a better hot hatch? Read on below.

Ewing also drove a very different car this week: the 2021 Toyota Mirai. This second-generation car doesn't look like a Dustbuster vacuum any longer and instead looks super swell. Now, we just need hydrogen fuel infrastructure to, you know, become a thing.

Top news

Top videos

