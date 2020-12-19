Ford Mustang Mach-E reviewed, massive Honda recalls and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to the end of the week, Roadshow readers. I'm here once again to lead you on a journey we call the week in review 'round these parts. So, stick around, grab a snack and I'll guide you through the best of the week ending Dec. 19 right down below. There's a lot of good stuff, I promise.
Top reviews
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E looks like the futureSee all photos
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok was the lucky one to take a spin in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. It's Ford's first purpose-built electric car, and while it may be a meh Mustang, it's a darn good EV.
Click here to read our 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E first drive review.
2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition can really lay down some hot lapsSee all photos
Managing Editor Steven Ewing spent some time behind the wheel of the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition. Do some extra goodies and fantastic yellow paint make for a better hot hatch? Read on below.
Click here to read our 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition first drive review.
2021 Toyota Mirai: Sharp-lookin' sedan with hydrogen powerSee all photos
Ewing also drove a very different car this week: the 2021 Toyota Mirai. This second-generation car doesn't look like a Dustbuster vacuum any longer and instead looks super swell. Now, we just need hydrogen fuel infrastructure to, you know, become a thing.
Click here to read our 2021 Toyota Mirai first drive review.
The 2021 Kia Sorento is pleasant and practicalSee all photos
Top news
- Honda recalls lots of cars: The Japanese automaker recalled a total of 1.4 million vehicles in the US for three separate issues.
- Porsche commits to Le Mans: The German brand will enter the LMDh class and race with a new prototype race car.
- The Ram 1500 TRX is here: Production of the powerful pickup kicked off this week and the first one will be sold for charity.
- Canoo wants to redefine delivery vans: The startup showed off its super futuristic delivery van that it hopes will be a game changer in the years to come.
- Hennessey Venom F5 shows off in production form: HPE finally revealed its production Venom F5 and hopes to take it beyond 314 mph next year.
- Mercedes-Benz's electric future really kicks into gear: The EQS flagship sedan is coming early next year with several other EVs hot on its heels.
Jaguar Vision GT SV is an all-electric and all-digital endurance racerSee all photos
Top videos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E first drive
Krok takes us on a ride in the new EV and uncovers what it does best. Spoiler alert: Being a Mustang is not what it does best.
Cole's favorite cars this year
Reviews Editor Craig Cole drove lots of cars this year, but these five are his favorite, according to the man himself.