Ford Mustang Mach-E reviewed, massive Honda recalls and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's the lowdown on what happened the week ending Dec. 19.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-EEnlarge Image

Giddy-up.

 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Welcome to the end of the week, Roadshow readers. I'm here once again to lead you on a journey we call the week in review 'round these parts. So, stick around, grab a snack and I'll guide you through the best of the week ending Dec. 19 right down below. There's a lot of good stuff, I promise.

Top reviews

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E looks like the future

See all photos

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok was the lucky one to take a spin in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. It's Ford's first purpose-built electric car, and while it may be a meh Mustang, it's a darn good EV.

Click here to read our 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E first drive review.

2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition can really lay down some hot laps

See all photos

Managing Editor Steven Ewing spent some time behind the wheel of the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition. Do some extra goodies and fantastic yellow paint make for a better hot hatch? Read on below.

Click here to read our 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition first drive review.

2021 Toyota Mirai: Sharp-lookin' sedan with hydrogen power

See all photos

Ewing also drove a very different car this week: the 2021 Toyota Mirai. This second-generation car doesn't look like a Dustbuster vacuum any longer and instead looks super swell. Now, we just need hydrogen fuel infrastructure to, you know, become a thing.

Click here to read our 2021 Toyota Mirai first drive review.

The 2021 Kia Sorento is pleasant and practical

See all photos

Top news

Jaguar Vision GT SV is an all-electric and all-digital endurance racer

See all photos

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E: Not yet a good Mustang, but...
11:28

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E first drive

Krok takes us on a ride in the new EV and uncovers what it does best. Spoiler alert: Being a Mustang is not what it does best.

Now playing: Watch this: Craig Cole's top 5 vehicles of 2020
6:50

Cole's favorite cars this year

Reviews Editor Craig Cole drove lots of cars this year, but these five are his favorite, according to the man himself.