Ford Mustang Mach-E production to kick off in China

Ford

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is going global. On Wednesday, the automaker said the electric SUV will enter production in China, but the automaker only plans to build it for local buyers. In other words, Ford has no plans to ship Chinese Mustang Mach-E SUVs to other parts of the world. Everyone else will get theirs from a Ford facility in Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico.

Changdan Ford, the US automaker's 50/50 joint-venture operation, will handle production of the model locally, but the model won't differ one bit from the SUV shipping out (slowly) to buyers in other countries. The latest Co-Pilot360 technology, over-the-air update capability and the pony car-inspired design will all be present in the Chinese model.

By local testing standards, Ford said the Mustang Mach-E will do over 600 kilometers on a single charge, which translates to roughly 372 miles. We already know the US EPA estimates the SUV will do 305 miles on a charge in its most efficient form, and it further highlights the discrepancies created without unilateral test cycles around the world. The EPA's estimates always better reflect real-world driving, hence lower range estimates.

Local Chinese buyers eager to snap up an electric Ford will have their chance when production lines start humming later this year.