Ford Mustang Mach-E, coronavirus hits the auto industry and more: Roadshow's week in review

Happy Saturday, Roadshow readers. It's time for another look back at the big stories from the past seven days. Obviously, the coronavirus has been making a number of headlines, even in the automotive space, but fear not, there's been lots of good news to report, too.

Pour a fresh cup of coffee and have a gander at our biggest stories from March 8-14.

Top reviews and features

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Mustang Mach-E is one of the most important vehicles coming this year. So when Ford offered us a last-minute chance to come check out the new EV during winter testing in northern Michigan, we jumped at the chance. Here's an in-depth look at the electric 'Stang's new all-wheel-drive tech.

Click here to read our 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E ridealong review.

2020 Jeep Gladiator with Mopar parts

The Jeep Gladiator is already a serious off-roader, but for folks who want to go where the going gets really tough, a few Mopar accessories make this truck even more capable. Reviews Editor Emme Hall heads out into the desert to put a Mopar-prepped Gladiator to the test.

Click here to read our 2020 Mopar Jeep Gladiator quick drive.

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo range test

The Porsche Taycan's EPA-estimated range ratings are less than stellar, to say the least. Confident we could do better, we took a Taycan Turbo out for an 800-mile road trip and didn't chance a single thing about our driving style. Did we beat the EPA numbers? Click the link below to find out.

Click here to read our 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo range test feature.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: AutoComplete looks at upcoming electric SUVs

Electric SUVs are coming

In this week's AutoComplete, we take a look at all the new EV SUVs that are set to launch in the coming years.

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD: Powersliding the mold-shattering...

Drifting the Mustang Mach-E

Speaking of electric SUVs, come along with us as we experience the Ford Mustang Mach-E's new all-wheel-drive tech.

Now playing: Watch this: The cool cars we missed at the Geneva Motor Show

Everything we missed in Geneva

Reviews Editor Emme Hall takes a look at all the cars we should've seen at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.