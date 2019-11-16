Ford Mustang Mach-E leaks, BMW i4 specs revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

It's been quite a week, Roadshow readers. Ford's highly anticipated Mustang Mach-E leaked out early, we learned all about the BMW i4 and got a glimpse at a number of things making their debut at next week's Los Angeles Auto Show.

Here's a recap of all the automotive hotness from Nov. 10-16.

Top reviews

2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel

Off-road enthusiasts have been asking for a diesel-powered Jeep Wrangler for ages. Jeep listened, and the 2020 Wrangler EcoDiesel is officially here. Reviews editor Emme Hall gives this oil-burner a full test on- and off-road in Utah.

Click here to read our 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel first drive.

2020 Lincoln Aviator

The Aviator is Lincoln's version of the Ford Explorer SUV. With its comfortable interior, solid driving dynamics and overall focus on quiet, effortless luxury, the Aviator might actually be Lincoln's best-executed vehicle yet.

Click here to read our 2020 Lincoln Aviator review.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport gets a new base engine offering: a 3.0-liter I6. It combines a turbocharger, supercharger and 48-volt, mild-hybrid tech to boost efficiency and performance. But out in the real world, it doesn't totally impress.

Click here to read our 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST review.

Top news

Top videos

2020 Polestar 1: Everyone's a critic

2020 Polestar 1: Everyone's a critic

In our new video series, we expand on some of the things our readers have said about the 2020 Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe.

2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel first drive

2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel first drive

The go-anywhere, do-anything Jeep Wrangler now offers a diesel engine option, so reviews editor heads to Utah to test this oil-burner's capability.

Smart voice assistants for your car

Smart voice assistants for your car

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa now have automotive applications. Brian Cooley explains why you need them in this week's Cooley on Cars video.