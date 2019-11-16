Ford Mustang Mach-E leaks, BMW i4 specs revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

It's been quite a week, Roadshow readers. Ford's highly anticipated Mustang Mach-E leaked out early, we learned all about the BMW i4 and got a glimpse at a number of things making their debut at next week's Los Angeles Auto Show.
Here's a recap of all the automotive hotness from Nov. 10-16.
Top reviews
2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel
Off-road enthusiasts have been asking for a diesel-powered Jeep Wrangler for ages. Jeep listened, and the 2020 Wrangler EcoDiesel is officially here. Reviews editor Emme Hall gives this oil-burner a full test on- and off-road in Utah.
2020 Lincoln Aviator
The Aviator is Lincoln's version of the Ford Explorer SUV. With its comfortable interior, solid driving dynamics and overall focus on quiet, effortless luxury, the Aviator might actually be Lincoln's best-executed vehicle yet.
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST
The Land Rover Range Rover Sport gets a new base engine offering: a 3.0-liter I6. It combines a turbocharger, supercharger and 48-volt, mild-hybrid tech to boost efficiency and performance. But out in the real world, it doesn't totally impress.
Top news
- The Mach-E is here: Ford's Mustang Mach-E SUV will make its debut at the LA Auto Show, but we've got all the details ahead of time.
- BMW's Tesla-fighter is coming: We've exclusively learned range and powertrain details for BMW's upcoming i4 EV.
- LA Auto Show preview: Here's everything we know -- or we think we know -- about next week's event.
- Ferrari Roma debuts: With 611 horsepower and killer looks, this is one fine Ferrari.
- McLaren Elva is one cool convertible: The next vehicle in McLaren's Ultimate Series, the Elva, hits the scene.
- An Optima by any other name: The new Kia K5 gives us our best look yet at the upcoming Optima sedan.
Top videos
2020 Polestar 1: Everyone's a critic
In our new video series, we expand on some of the things our readers have said about the 2020 Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe.
2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel first drive
The go-anywhere, do-anything Jeep Wrangler now offers a diesel engine option, so reviews editor heads to Utah to test this oil-burner's capability.
Smart voice assistants for your car
Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa now have automotive applications. Brian Cooley explains why you need them in this week's Cooley on Cars video.
