2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 revealed, Hyundai Kona driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Boy, was this week full of news. We had a couple of big debuts like the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 and the 2021 Nissan Rogue, but we still got behind the wheel of plenty of new cars for slew of in-depth reviews. The staff drove the 2020 Hyundai Kona, the 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo and more.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from June 14-20.
Top reviews
The 2020 Hyundai Kona is as funky as it is functionalSee all photos
The 2020 Hyundai Kona impressed Reviews Editor Craig Cole. He praised the subcompact crossover as "outstanding" and called the design a standout among of sea of similar looking machines. The bright paintwork certainly helped, too.
2020 Porsche Macan Turbo: Putting the 'sport' in SUVSee all photos
Stay grounded or else the 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo gets expensive very easily. Then again, this isn't the SUV for main street. It's also happiest on demanding roads, thanks to optional air suspension that also produces a very comfortable cabin. The Macan Turbo's updates impressed Reviews Editor Jon Wong, but the vehicle isn't without its faults.
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric: Good EV, great valueSee all photos
The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric definitely isn't the first electric car that comes to mind, but it should probably be on a buyer's shopping list. News and Features Editor Kyle Hyatt declared the Ioniq Electric is a very good EV, and one that offers a tremendous amount of value.
Our long-term Honda Passport goes to MoabSee all photos
Top news
- Mach 1 for the win: The Ford Mustang Mach 1 returned this week, and with extra power and pretty rad looks, it could be the pony to put in the garage.
- Nissan Rogue gets a redo: The 2021 Rogue bowed this week with a totally new look inside and out. Nissan hopes its best-selling model can work to win over more crossover-hungry buyers with a family-oriented cockpit.
- Lexus IS gets some much-needed updates: Lexus' entry-level sedan showed face this week, but it's not totally new like we hoped it'd be. Instead, it's a heavy refresh, but the new looks show off well in photos.
- 2021 Ford Bronco reveal delayed. Again: Ford told us we'd finally see the Bronco revealed on July 9. That just so happens to be OJ Simpson's birthday. You know that story. So, we'll instead see the SUV on July 13.
- Chevy Colorado sports some new duds: Chevy showed off the 2021 Colorado's styling updates and they do just enough to keep the pickup looking fresh.
- 2021 Ford F-150 teased: The refreshed pickup is coming June 25 and Ford gave us our first look at the truck's new front end.
2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S: The sedan and wagon stay chiseledSee all photos
Top video
2021 Nissan Rogue debuts
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok takes us around the new 2021 Rogue that debuted this week and it looks pretty lovable so far. We can't wait to drive it.
