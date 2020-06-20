2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 revealed, Hyundai Kona driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Ford

Boy, was this week full of news. We had a couple of big debuts like the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 and the 2021 Nissan Rogue, but we still got behind the wheel of plenty of new cars for slew of in-depth reviews. The staff drove the 2020 Hyundai Kona, the 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo and more.

Without further ado, dive into all the good stuff below.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from June 14-20.

Top reviews

The 2020 Hyundai Kona impressed Reviews Editor Craig Cole. He praised the subcompact crossover as "outstanding" and called the design a standout among of sea of similar looking machines. The bright paintwork certainly helped, too.

Stay grounded or else the 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo gets expensive very easily. Then again, this isn't the SUV for main street. It's also happiest on demanding roads, thanks to optional air suspension that also produces a very comfortable cabin. The Macan Turbo's updates impressed Reviews Editor Jon Wong, but the vehicle isn't without its faults.

The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric definitely isn't the first electric car that comes to mind, but it should probably be on a buyer's shopping list. News and Features Editor Kyle Hyatt declared the Ioniq Electric is a very good EV, and one that offers a tremendous amount of value.

Top video

2021 Nissan Rogue debuts

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok takes us around the new 2021 Rogue that debuted this week and it looks pretty lovable so far. We can't wait to drive it.