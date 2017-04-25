Ford Mustang is now the best-selling sports car on Earth

The Mustang has come a long way since Ford introduced it as a 1964.5 model. It's always been an important car, but now, it has one hell of a title to go along with all its other accolades.

The Ford Mustang is now the best-selling sports car in the world, according to Ford's analysis of IHS Markit global registration data. In 2016, Ford sold more than 150,000 Mustangs in many different corners of the globe, from China to Ireland and everywhere in between.

Enlarge Image Ford

Of course, it has an advantage over some of its pony-car competition. Being a global brand, Ford's massive presence allows it to sell the Mustang in a wide variety of markets, places that other manufacturers may not offer vehicles for sale. Since it went on sale in China in 2015, it quickly became The Middle Kingdom's best-selling sports car. Overall, sales are up 74 percent from 2015 to 2016.

The current Mustang has enjoyed healthy sales in the US, as well, selling more than 100,000 vehicles in the US alone in both 2015 and 2016. Thus far in 2017, US Mustang sales hover around 22,000 units.

Those numbers are likely to rise again later this year, as Ford debuts a refreshed version of the Mustang for the 2018 model year. Not only does it look a bit different, it ditches the base V6 engine and adds new tech like a 12-inch gauge cluster display.