Ford's 'Mustang-inspired' electric SUV teased ahead of November debut

Ford

The mysterious Ford "Mustang-inspired" electric SUV has a debut date, folks, and in the process, the automaker gave us our best look yet at what to expect from the vehicle's design.

On Thursday, Ford published a fresh teaser image and announced the electric SUV will make its debut on Nov. 17 -- a day before the media invades the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. Aside from the photo and debut date, the automaker provided zero additional details.

Ahead of the automaker's announcement, Ford actually pulled off a sneaky social media campaign, too.

In the past 24 hours, 10 Instagram users published photos on their individual accounts teasing something big coming from Ford with the hashtag #ElectricAndUntamed. In each post, light graffiti flashes around a person. It doesn't seem like much at first, but when you stitch them all together, we're treated to the side profile of the Mustang-inspired SUV.

Cool Hunting first reported on the teaser campaign on Thursday and after combining all the puzzle pieces together ourselves, it's clear this electric SUV definitely sports Mustang style cues. Ford's teaser image minus the Instagram users reinforces what we see in the social media shots.

Ford/Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The front seems to mimic the same angled and sharp headlight design as the Mustang and the trielement taillights are alive and well, too. The roof, meanwhile, trails off with a sharp spoiler atop it before flowing into what looks like a sleek hatchback area.

The finer details are still a mystery, but this is the best look we've received of the electric SUV so far. The only other image Ford's provided since confirming the vehicle is a sole shadowy teaser of the Mustang-inspired SUV's rear end.

Ford

Ford remains all quiet on every other front, too, with the only public detail being the automaker's goal to produce the SUV with an EPA-estimated 300-mile range. Earlier this week, however, after Ford announced a partnership with Electrify America to help create its FordPass Charging Network, the charging station operator may have slipped in a few other details.

In Electrify America's announcement, it mentioned the Mustang-inspired SUV would be rear-wheel drive and named an extended-battery pack. Ford declined to comment when we reached out for confirmation.

With this teaser now out in the open, all we have left to do is wait. Surely, Ford will share more in the weeks to come. Color us highly intrigued about the automaker's EV with ties to its most iconic car.