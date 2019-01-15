2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 sounds filthy

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 looks like a track and street terror just sitting on the floor of the Detroit Auto Show. Unfortunately, most of the 700+ horsepower muscle car's performance will sadly go unexplored by owners on a daily basis, if only out of fear for their licenses.

What will be shown off in spades is the way the car looks in motion, and the way the roar of its supercharged V8 ricochets off of buildings and tunnels.

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Ford Mustang GT500: See and hear the 700+ hp track-ready...

Ford says it hasn't quite finalized tuning of this hottest-ever Mustang powertrain just yet (hence no finalized horsepower and torque numbers), so the sound of the cross-plane-crank engine, the 2.65-liter Eaton supercharger's whine and the quad-outlet exhausts may change somewhat before the pony car becomes available this fall. That said, this video gives us a very good indication of just how low-down and angry the Shelby GT500 will sound when the first buyers get their mitts on it.

