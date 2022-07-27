Best MacBook Mediacom Home Internet Review Top Soundbar Deals Cheap Phone Plans $120 Off Samsung Galaxy Tablet Acer Chromebook Spin 513 Review $120 Off Apple Watch Series 6 Best Vitamin Subscription
Cars

New Ford Mustang Will Debut at Detroit Auto Show, Report Says

The next-generation Mustang is expected to use carryover I4 and V8 engines.

Steven Ewing headshot
Steven Ewing
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1
The Mach 1 is one of Ford's newer Mustang models. 
Steven Ewing/CNET

Hey, remember the Detroit Auto Show? It'll finally return this year. And according to a report from Automotive News this week, the show is expected to host a pretty major debut: the next-generation Ford Mustang.

Sources familiar with Ford's auto show plans told Automotive News that the new Mustang, codenamed S650, will be revealed in Detroit. The Mustang is expected to go into production early next year and will likely use carryover inline-4 and V8 engines.

"We've previously said the all-new, seventh-generation Mustang is on the way and we can't wait to share more details soon," a Ford spokesperson said in a statement.

The current Ford Mustang model range is made up of the EcoBoost, GT, Mach 1 and Shelby GT500. (There's also the Mustang Mach-E but that's a whole different animal.) Ford's iconic sports car is built in Flat Rock, Michigan, and the company confirmed the next-gen Mustang will be built there, too, as part of a larger investment into local manufacturing.

As for the Detroit Auto Show, the event hasn't taken place since Jan. 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 events canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 Detroit Auto Show is scheduled to run from Sept. 14-25.

